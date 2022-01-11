Triangle Empowered
National Human Trafficking: Take Quiz For Your Chance To Win A PS5

National Human Trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Learn the signs of human trafficking. Watch the video below and take the quiz for your chance to win a PS5.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING CAMPAIGN from Bujoy Media on Vimeo.

Know the signs of human trafficking… see something say something. Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text “Be Free” to 233733 to report human trafficking

