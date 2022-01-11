Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ben Crump Representing Family Of Jason Walker, Unarmed Black Man Who Off-Duty NC Cop Killed In Questionable Shooting

It remained unclear why off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hash felt the need to kill.

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in North Carolina over the weekend has retained the legal services of civil rights attorney Ben Crump as they demand justice for the shooting that took place under questionable circumstances.

Eyewitnesses say Jason Walker, 37, was crossing a street when off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hash used the truck he was driving to hit the pedestrian before getting out and shooting him to death on Saturday in the city of Fayetteville. But the police narrative has seemingly already accepted Hash’s version of events that allege Walker jumped on the deputy’s vehicle.

Either way, it remains unclear why Hash felt the need to draw his gun and shoot Walker to death.

In a press release emailed to NewsOne, Crump said in a statement that he believes Hash acted hastily without knowing all the facts.

“We stand committed, with the family and the young son that Jason Walker left behind, to finding answers as to what happened to him when he was senselessly shot and killed by off-duty deputy Jeffrey Hash,” Crump said. “We have reason to believe that this was a case of ‘shoot first, ask later,’ a philosophy seen all too often within law enforcement.”

North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the shooting while Hash has been placed on administrative leave, but he has neither been criminally charged not fired for the shooting. The press release from Crump’s asked bluntly: “[W]as Mr. Walker shot in the back as he tried to return home?”

Crump said he was looking to “SBI for a swift and transparent investigation so that we can get justice for Jason and his loved ones.”

Local news outlet WRAL reported that Walker’s family members said the police narrative did not sound like the person they knew. Law enforcement officials said Sunday that the on-board computer in Hash’s truck did not show any evidence of a collision with “any person or thing,” according to the local ABC News affiliate, suggesting he was lying about the nature of his encounter with Walker, whose parents lived about 100 yards from where he was slain.

WRAL reported that police claim the 37-year-old Walker was crossing the street on Sunday and at some point jumped on the deputy’s vehicle.

Elizabeth Ricks, the woman who rendered aid to Walker after he was shot, told the outlet she watched the entire scene unfold.

“I did not see anyone in distress. The man was just walking home,” Ricks said.

TikTok user ARonUNC pointed to Facebook posts from Ricks (who goes by Ellie Ash online) and Chase Holden Sorrell challenging the police’s official version of events.

The below video contains graphic footage, please watch it with discretion.

In their respective posts, the couple shared accounts of what transpired, never once mentioning Walker “jump,” or otherwise intentionally damaging the deputy’s car.

According to Ricks’ since-deleted post, Walker was crossing the road when the deputy hit him and then shot him after he landed on the hood of his car. She also didn’t believe the deputy was acting in defense of his family.

Sorrell shared he wanted to expose the officer’s actions and help get justice for Walker.

“There was absolutely no reason this officer should have shot this man in the back after hitting him with his truck,” Sorrell wrote.

A GoFundMe created for Walker’s funeral was also shared on Sunday. As of late Tuesday morning, just more than $2,500 of a $50,000 goal had been donated.

Walker shooting came less than a week after a suspected white supremacist shot and killed a Black driver in an apparent fit of road rage, also in Fayetteville. In that case, Roger Dale Nobles — who does not have the privilege of being a police officer — was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 32-year-old Stephen Addison.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Justice For Thelonious ‘RaRa’ McKnight: NJ Cops ‘Murdered’ Black Man ‘With His Hands Up,’ Witness And Protesters Say

Family Doubts Police Shooting Narrative After Minnesota Cops Kill ‘Innocent’ African Immigrant

Police killings 2020

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 photos Launch gallery

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Ben Crump Representing Family Of Jason Walker, Unarmed Black Man Who Off-Duty NC Cop Killed In Questionable Shooting  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
01.11.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
01.11.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close