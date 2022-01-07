Get Up Erica
Shelby 5 Explains The Hip & Holy Message In Their New Single "BOOM" With Lecrae

We’ve all heard the saying “a family that prays together stays together,” and it looks like that also rings true for a family that “sangs” together as well based off the success of contemporary gospel quintet Shelby 5.

Erica and GRIFF were delighted to have three of the singing siblings, Amber, Drea and Don, as guests on the show today to share with the Get Up! church some of the group’s early inspirations, making gospel look fresh on social media and collaborating with Lecrae on their bumping new single, “BOOM.”

Officially premiered today on the show, “BOOM” delivers a sound that’s just as bombastic as the title would suggest, with GRAMMY-winning Christian rap vet Lecrae dropping some impressive bars as per usual.

 

Amber, Drea and Don each took turns giving us some background on how the group got started, what it’s like being signed to legendary music producer Rodney Jerkins and what you can expect from them as a family unit in gospel music moving forward.

Listen to our exclusive with the talented siblings of Shelby 5 below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

