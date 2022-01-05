Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: Doubling Up On Jesus [VIDEO]

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

You can only increase your faith by taking in the proper information, and GRIFF is doing his duty this year to learn more about Christ by practicing a habit that he calls “doubling up on Jesus.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Whether it’s studying the scripture more, reading a new book that enhances your knowledge on the power that comes with believing in God or simply applying what you’ve learned to strengthen a significant relationship in your life, GRIFF’s theory proves that there’s always room to grow when it comes to building on your love for Christ.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Get a good word in with “Mr. Griffin” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: Doubling Up On Jesus [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
01.05.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
01.05.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close