Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge’s Ruling Against White Cops’ Bogus Discrimination Lawsuit Proves There’s No Such Thing As Reverse Racism

In the lawsuit, the men claimed MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper told officers during an Oct. 2019 “fall forum” that the department was “way too white and way too male.”

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Michigan's Electors Meet To Cast Electoral Votes For President

Source: Elaine Cromie / Getty

Reverse racism has taken another hit in court recently as a judge in Michigan dismissed a lawsuit filed by 3 white police officers claiming the Michigan Police Department discriminated against them based on their race and sex.

In the lawsuit, the men claimed MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper told officers during an Oct. 2019 “fall forum” that the department was “way too white and way too male.”

Gasper also announced the “Diversity ONE” initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of qualified minorities, as well as women within the police department hiring pool. The 5-year plan was intended to make the hiring pool look more like the communities they will potentially protect. The agency set a goal of at least 25% racial minorities and 20% women in the qualified hiring pool by 2022.

In March of 2020, one of the officers was demoted and the other fired for violating policies related to the promotion process, but the officers didn’t see it that way. They believed they had been retaliated against for opposing affirmative action policies which to them was discriminatory.

Judge Robert J. Jonker did not agree and in his summary judgment stated that the plaintiffs couldn’t point to a precedent case of reverse race and gender discrimination. The judge also noted the plaintiffs didn’t “demonstrate the reasons underlying their respective disciplines were a pretext for unlawful race and gender discrimination or that their discipline was retaliation for their complaints about the administration’s diversity policies.”

After the ruling, Director Col. Joe Gasper expressed that the claims were false all along and that he’s glad the judge saw through them.

“There never was, or will be, employment, promotion, retention, or any other personnel practice decisions made motivated by bias or based on discrimination,” Gasper said. “We are pleased with this conclusion and remain committed to supporting a work environment with equal opportunity for all of our members.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel believes dismissing cases like these when they arise is important to the integrity of the Michigan Police Department, as well as recognizes that this is nothing wrong or illegal with a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Reverse racism isn’t standing up in court, but that will not stop the majority from playing the victim. When they do, hopefully, more courts will see that the entire idea of reverse racism is a lie.

SEE ALSO: 

Everything We Know About The Oxford High School Shooting In Michigan

Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

Police killings 2020

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

120 photos Launch gallery

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 8, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police And just when you think police shootings can't get any more egregious, an officer in Arizona decided the best way to apprehend a wheelchair-bound man was to shoot him several times from behind. Tuscon Officer Ryan Remington was set to be fired after fatally shooting 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was suspected of shoplifting and brandishing a knife when he was confronted by a Walmart employee. Video footage released by the Tucson Police Department showed Remington standing several feet away from Richards when he opened fire as the victim was moving through a Lowe's parking lot and entering the store. https://twitter.com/tmil23_/status/1465910220790669314?s=20 Richards was accused of stealing a toolbox from Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife after the employee asked to see his receipt. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement that Remington joined the employee in following Richards while "attempting to gain his cooperation." "According to the employee, he caught up with Mr. Richards outside as he fled the store and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox," Magnus said. "Instead of providing the receipt, Mr. Richards brandished a knife and said, 'Here's your receipt.'" "Mr. Richards refused to comply, and instead continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe's parking lots," he continued. "According to the Walmart employee, Mr. Richards said, 'If you want me to put down the knife, you're going to have to shoot me.'" Translation: This is America. Richards' name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Judge’s Ruling Against White Cops’ Bogus Discrimination Lawsuit Proves There’s No Such Thing As Reverse Racism  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
12.31.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
12.31.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close