Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mainstream Media Slammed For ‘Anti-Black’ Omicron News Coverage ‘Spreading Misinformation’

"The media should be ashamed of enabling racist narratives," civil rights advocacy group Color of Change says.

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration, a statement from WHO (World...

In this photo illustration, a statement from WHO (World Health Organization) about the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron, is seen on the news shown on a smartphone screen. | Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The fundamental foundation of journalism has always centered on the primary principle of accuracy. But as the Omicron variant fuels the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, far too many mainstream media outlets have been quick to erroneously assign carte blanche blame to the entire continent of Africa without doing their due diligence, according to a progressive civil rights advocacy group.

Yes, it is true that Omicron was discovered by scientists in South Africa. But that doesn’t mean that’s where the exponentially contagious yet much less mild variant is from, let alone the part of the world where it is raging the most.

MORE: As New COVID-19 Variant Emerges, Calls For Global Vaccine Equity Continue

On the contrary, it is unclear where exactly Omicron originated. However, it is abundantly clear where the variant has been proliferating. And it’s not in Africa.

 

That truth has not been properly reflected in the ensuing mainstream media coverage since the existence of Omicron was first announced late last month, Color Of Change says in its petition to bring an end to the slanted news reports.

Noting that “it has since been determined that Omicron had been in Europe weeks before it was detected in South Africa,” Color of Change says the media has nevertheless “dubbed the entire continent a ‘COVID hotspot’ and spread misinformation about the relationship between Black people and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The online petition draws parallels between the biased Omicron coverage and when the early days of the pandemic last year when media organizations followed President Donald Trump’s lead and vilified China for the coronavirus.

“Some media outlets have referred to the Omicron variant as the ‘South African variant,’ wrongfully indicating that it originated there; while others have failed to make any mention of the spike in Omicron variant cases across Europe (e.g., Britain, Denmark), opting to focus solely on the number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa,” Color of Change said before adding: “What we’re witnessing happened in the early days as COVID-19 was uncovered in China. The racism and xenophobia that emerged then are showing now.”

To be sure, the Omicron variant “was first detected in specimens collected on November 11, 2021 in Botswana and on November 14, 2021 in South Africa,” the CDC says. But nowhere on the CDC’s Omicron facts webpage does it say that Omicron was started in Africa. Somehow, between the CDC’s reporting and what mainstream media reported, that message got completely upended. That has resulted in the “anti-Black” narrative cited by Color of Change.

“The media should be ashamed of enabling racist narratives—it simply has to stop,” Color of Change said. “Tell the media that Black people are not public health threats!”

Color of Change’s petition includes a letter to media executives making the same plea.

At the heart of the issue is a clear and present lack of diversity in media, a persistent scourge in the nation’s news coverage.

From the New York Times admitting in February that its coverage has been rooted in white perspectives to CBS News being shamed for not assigning any Black reporters to cover the 2020 presidential election, it should not be a surprise that mainstream media coverage of the pandemic has skewed racist at times.

SEE ALSO:

Don Lemon Calls Out Media’s Promotion Of ‘White Male Patriarchy’

MTV’s Aretha Franklin Flub Shows Diversity In Media Is Actually Worsening

CBS Television broadcasting company logo seen displayed on a...

CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media's Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

10 photos Launch gallery

CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media's Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

Continue reading CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media’s Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media's Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

While Fox News may have raised the ante for biased news reporting a long time ago, in the poker game that is mainstream news coverage, NBC on Tuesday apparently saw CBS’ diversity flub over the weekend and raised it one tone-deaf racial faux pas. https://twitter.com/bfmitchell/status/1083834166175846400 Gambling metaphors aside, if the recent moves by two of the major players in mainstream news were any indication, the masses should brace for an onslaught of news missing precious context. That much was apparent on Tuesday afternoon when HuffPost reported that NBC News bosses had ordered its editorial staff against characterizing U.S. Rep. Steve King’s “remarks as racist.” King, of course, who has been all but openly racist for nearly two decades, just last week wondered aloud how language like “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” ever became “offensive.” READ MORE: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett For Omarosa To the trained eye and ear,  those comments go well beyond dog whistling -- they are, indeed, racist as defined by Merriam-Webster and other top dictionaries. But that didn’t stop Susan Sullivan, who HuffPost identified as “a senior employee in the standards division at NBC News,” from sending an email warning staffers to “[b]e careful to avoid characterizing [King’s] remarks as racist” and advising them that “[i]t is ok to attribute to others as in ‘what many are calling racist’ or something like that.” While the report was not surprising, the timing of it certainly was after CBS News spent the past weekend trying to wake itself up out of a PR nightmare following the self-inflicted revelation that its digital news team covering the 2020 election didn’t have one single Black person on it. NBC quickly "revised" its "guidance on Rep. King's comments" to be the exact opposite of what it called for only hours earlier, but the apparent damage was already done. https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1085253299920502784 The rapid succession of racial flubs by CBS and NBC cast further doubt on mainstream media’s ability to accurately cover what has become an increasingly diverse world both in and out of politics. It showed that NBC News either wasn’t paying attention to CBS’ misstep or didn't care about it when sending out the email to its staffers telling them not to use the word "racist" to describe a racist. READ MORE: Diversity In Media Seems To Be Getting Worse The National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday addressed CBS News’ easily preventable gaffe by saying in part that it was “ disappointed” and “disturbed” with the digital politics team’s glaring void of one or more Black journalists. "It is unfortunate that we are still having these discussions about diversity and inclusion," NABJ President Sarah Glover said in a brief statement. "Ironically last year the 50th anniversary of the Kerner Commission Report was a major topic and now in 2019 we're still asking media organizations specifically, and society as a whole to do the right thing. CBS's political team takes previously heralded steps back half a century." https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1084446345770008576 According to NABJ, CBS pointed to a senior Black staffer who would be overseeing the digital political coverage as proof of a commitment to diversity, but the damage had already been done, according to Roland Martin. "It is unacceptable that no African Americans are even in the initial group of hires,” Martin, NABJ’s vice president for digital, said. “We implore CBS to significantly improve its hiring from a healthy pool of African Americans, not only in political coverage but in areas company-wide.  We are closely watching developments in hiring practices of CBS and all media companies, not only in the political arena but company-wide." Glover put it all in its proper perspective. "It makes good business sense to be fair and balanced in everything we do. We can't hold others accountable, if we are not practicing basic, sound business practices," she said. A handful of notable Black journalists sounded off on social media in response to CBS News’ tone-deafness. Expect more of the same reacting to NBC news.

Mainstream Media Slammed For ‘Anti-Black’ Omicron News Coverage ‘Spreading Misinformation’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
12.29.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
12.29.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close