Denzel Washington: Michael B. Jordan Is ‘A Good Man, A Talented Man, Who I Love Like A Son’

“A Journal For Jordan” is more than an emotional film, that will tug on your heartstrings for the holidays, it’s a true story — the story of Dana Canedy (played by Chante Adams), a senior editor for The New York Times, and her late love First Sgt. Charles Monroe King. King was killed in Iraq while on a mission. Before his death, he detailed his experience and revealed personal details about himself that not even Dana knew, in a journal she would eventually give to their son.

Denzel Washington takes on the task of directing the film adaptation. We caught up with both Dana and Denzel during the virtual junket for the film.

“I felt like I was going to collapse,” Dana said about how she felt following the death of Charles. “Someone said to me, ‘You don’t have to feel strong to be strong.” The poignant words so struck Denzel during our interview, he wasn’t sure he could follow-up.

When asked about a particular incident Ellen Pompeo spoke about on Twitter — you may or may not remember she took to Twitter to reveal she had cursed the directer out, on the set of Grey’s Anatomy — and how, as the shepherd of the film, he gets his flock to follow his lead. He quoted Nelson Mandela.

“The shepherd doesn’t lead from the front, he leads from behind.” When asked about his relationship with Michael B. Jordan, he responded, “Michael B. Jordan is a talented man, who I love like a son.”

A Journal For Jordan hits theaters Christmas day.

