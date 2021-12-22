Get Up Erica
Chante Moore Shares How She Met The ‘Right One’, Debut’s New Single + Her Secret To Great Gumbo [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW}

Singer & song writer Chante Moore called into Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to debut her brand new single, “Right One”. She shares how the song came about & what inspired her to make this record.

On top of debuting her song, she also touched on how she met the “right one”, opening up about her recent engagement, and how she knew he was “the one”.

If you follow her on social media, Chante is known to share some delicious looking meals, so before she left, she shared her key secrets to making a perfect gumbo, and lets just say, now we’re hungry!

Check out the full interview above, and then watch the video for “Right One” in the player below & let us know your thoughts on social media.

Chante Moore Shares How She Met The ‘Right One’, Debut’s New Single + Her Secret To Great Gumbo [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW}  was originally published on getuperica.com

