NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Dating Again 3 Months After Death Of Husband Gregg

Many were shocked by the death of Gregg Leakes, husband to former RHOA star NeNe Leakes, after he lost a battle with colon cancer back in September.

Following three months of mourning in addition to an outpouring of condolences from fans and even formerly feuding cast mates, it looks like NeNe is finally ready to get back to dating after being spotted with a mystery man at her surprise 54th birthday party a few days ago.

TMZ reports that NeNe is rumored to be dating businessman Nyonisela Sioh, who hails from Liberia, Africa and currently owns a couture suit brand in Charlotte, North Carolina. The party was arranged by her son, Brentt Leakes, and attended by celeb friends like singer Keke Wyatt, ex-castmate Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia amongst others. Speaking of former RHOA fam, it’s rumored that Peter Thomas, ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, is the one who introduced NeNe to Nyonisela.

“This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way [sic],” Leakes wrote as a caption on Instagram after posting pictures of the night at hand, further adding, “My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD!”

Being that Brentt is the one that threw the party at Linnethia Lounge for his mom, it would be safe to assume that he approves of her alleged new relationship if one exists. Not that NeNe even needs approval to date from anyone, but his opinion should be the only one that matters.

Take a look at NeNe Leake’s celebratory birthday post below to see pics from the bash and her potential new bae — he’s the one rocking the purple suit:

 

NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Dating Again 3 Months After Death Of Husband Gregg  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

