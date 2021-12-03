CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hey Sis Hey! Erica’s sister, Shanta Atkins called into the Get Up! Church to premiere her brand new single “Fight On.” The song was written at a time as Atkins put it, when she didn’t want to fight anymore. Spiritual warfare is real and this song is about not throwing in the towel and pushing through the adversity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Atkins also tells Erica and GRIFF what is her favorite between one of her many duties. Shanta adds being a Special Education Teacher, Minister, and Podcaster along with her tremendous singer/songwriter abilities. You can check out the Shanta Atkins Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Hey Sis Hey! Shanta Atkins Talks New Single “Fight On” & More | Get Up! Exclusive was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: