Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Hey Sis Hey! Shanta Atkins Talks New Single “Fight On” & More | Get Up! Exclusive

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hey Sis Hey! Erica’s sister, Shanta Atkins called into the Get Up! Church to premiere her brand new single “Fight On.” The song was written at a time as Atkins put it, when she didn’t want to fight anymore. Spiritual warfare is real and this song is about not throwing in the towel and pushing through the adversity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

Atkins also tells Erica and GRIFF what is her favorite between one of her many duties. Shanta adds being a Special Education Teacher, Minister, and Podcaster along with her tremendous singer/songwriter abilities. You can check out the Shanta Atkins Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Hey Sis Hey! Shanta Atkins Talks New Single “Fight On” & More | Get Up! Exclusive  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 4 months ago
12.03.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 9 months ago
12.03.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 12 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close