Bryan Popin Talks “So Good To Me” & More | Get Up! Exclusive

Stellar Award nominated singer Bryan Popin may have suffered trials and tribulations in this season but in his newest single he lets us know God has still be good to him.

In an exclusive interview with Erica and “GRIFF,” Popin talks about some of the trials including the passing of his Father. However, a medley he created before the pandemic and repeated by his children became his newest release “So Good To Me.”

Popin also spoke about his recent visit to Bishop TD Jakes Potter’s House and some of the things revealed to him but how in the end he reclaimed his victory.

Bryan Popin Talks “So Good To Me” & More | Get Up! Exclusive  was originally published on getuperica.com

