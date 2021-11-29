Local
HomeLocal

Join the Raleigh Youth Council

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Handsome African teenager

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

The Raleigh Youth Council allows high school students to build leadership skills, volunteer at community service opportunities, participate in civic engagement, and meet other teens from around Wake County. The Council creates a forum where teens can freely express their ideas and opinions and serve as advocates for teens in Raleigh and Wake County. The Council is a charter member of the Youth Councils of North Carolina.

This council meets every 2nd and 4th Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Laurel Hills Community Center.

If you are interested in participating, register online and attend a meeting or call the Teen Program at 919-996-2139.

Join the Raleigh Youth Council  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 4 months ago
11.30.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 9 months ago
11.30.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 12 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close