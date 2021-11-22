Entertainment News
Beyond The Verdict: Coalition Sees Justice For Ahmaud Arbery As A Beginning Of A More Just Georgia

Beyond the verdict, the group has emphasized the need for transparent investigations of police misconduct and prosecutorial accountability for the first two prosecutors who obstructed justice. 

Justice For Ahmaud Arbery March And Prayer Vigil Held In Brunswick, Georgia

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

With closing arguments in the trial of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery set to begin Monday, a local organization is encouraging people to commit their time and energy to organize and dream “beyond the verdict.”  

Formed in May 2020 after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of a father and son vigilante duo, A Just Georgia has a broad mandate forward. Beyond the verdict, the group has emphasized the need for transparent investigations of police misconduct and prosecutorial accountability for the first two prosecutors who obstructed justice. 

“Fighting beyond the verdict means we must focus on the systemic issues that encouraged the criminalization of Ahmaud while coddling his killers,” the group stated. “George Barnhill and Jackie Johnson attempted to help Ahmaud’s killers escape prosecution. Neither prosecutor has been prohibited from practicing law.”  

Much of the focus in prosecutorial misconduct has been on Jackie Johnson, the former district attorney who initially handled the McMichaels case and effectively blocked any legal action. But for the advocacy of the family and local community, this trial would likely never happen.  

As former Georgia NAACP President Rev. James Woodall pointed out in a Twitter thread Sunday, both Johnson and Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill operated in a manner that focused on shielding the McMichaels, and indirectly William “Roddie” Bryan, from legal repercussions.  

Per his letter, Barnhill coordinated with Johnson before being officially assigned to the case. Along with Johnson, Barnhill gave the opinion that there were no grounds for arresting Arbery’s killers the day after the deadly incident.  

Barnhill further states the three men operated within Georgia law but misrepresented the facts to fit within the prior Citizens Arrest statute. Nothing he cited justified the murder of an unsuspecting person. 

Despite his actions, Barnhill has not been charged in connection with the case and has not faced any sanctions or other penalties from the state bar. In his nearly 40 years of experience, it was perfectly fine for three white men to murder a Black man because of “fear,” but not reasonable to understand that Arbery should be allowed to defend himself against provocation.  

Allowing Barnhill to remain in practice and prosecuting cases remains an issue for the organizers with A Just Georgia. While a statewide organization, A Just Georgia focuses on lifting up and empowering local communities to lead in matters of injustice and nurturing existing leadership. In an interview last month with NPR, A Better Glynn co-founder Elijah B. Henderson questioned the ability to sustain momentum.  

“Can we sustain any of this momentum toward true equity, equality and justice?” he asks. “Or are we just stuck in a cycle of some people get it and some people don’t at all? It depends. The American Constitution should not be a parchment of ‘it depends.’” 

Focusing on real equity, equality and justice have been part of the mission of A Better Glynn and other local formations which seek to move the region forward. Part of the effort led to Johnson losing her re-election bid last November. 

Beyond this trial, the broader issues of regional prosecutorial misconduct and charging discretion can be seen in the case of Marc Wilson. Wilson has been detained for 500 days without a fair chance at bail and little chance of a fair trial so long as the current judge remains over the case. There has been a push for the judge’s recusal.  

Like the case with Arbery, Wilson’s case raises the question of who is seen as worthy of invoking self-defense and being in reasonable fear of their lives. Wilson has stated he was in fear of his life and his girlfriend after a group of drunken white teens tried to run them off the road last June. 

The Arbery and Wilson cases cannot simply be dismissed as just being Georgia or the south. The injustice present in both is a feature of the system, not a bug. Coverage of the Arbery case has highlighted the racism present in the courtroom, but it’s a symptom of a broader issue within the American legal system.  

“The unspoken notion that courtrooms are white spaces for white actors to exact “justice” upon Black people persists in this country,” A Just Georgia tweeted last week in response to a defense attorney attacking Arbery’s mother for being understandably upset at reliving the trauma of her son’s killing. “The sentiment serves to undermine the dignity and curtail the basic rights of Black people whether they are the victim or the accused.”  

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 18, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial for the three men accused of racially profiling Ahmaud Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets and then shooting him to death in the middle of a street in a deadly episode recorded on video last year in rural Georgia. This moment has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. More than one year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

Beyond The Verdict: Coalition Sees Justice For Ahmaud Arbery As A Beginning Of A More Just Georgia  was originally published on newsone.com

