Oklahoma Gov. Commutes Julius Jones’ Sentence To Life Without Parole

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has spared the life of convicted killer Julius Jones.

The decision, recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, was made public Thursday (Nov. 18), and Stitt expressed that it was not an easy one to make.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a news release.

Jones was a young man – just 19 years old – when he was named as the prime suspect in the 1999 killing of 45-year-old businessman Paul Howell.

A student at the University of Oklahoma at the time, Jones was close to scoring a basketball scholarship when he was detained and charged with Howell’s murder. Three years later, he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death at just 22 years old.

Jones still maintains his innocence, and while family and friends of the now 41-year-old celebrate the courts ruling feels Gov. Stitt should have so easily dismissed previous rulings regarding the case.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s spoke on the matter, stating that he appreciates Stitt adding in the condition of life without parole despite his disappointment in previous court rulings have been “set aside.”

“I appreciate the governor’s condition that Mr. Jones never be released from prison. However, we are greatly disappointed that after 22 years, four appeals, including the review of 13 appellate judges, the work of the investigators, prosecutors, jurors, and the trial Judge have been set aside,” O’Connor’s office said in a news release. “A thorough review of the evidence confirms Julius Jones’ guilt in this case and that the death penalty was warranted. Our office will continue to work for justice and for the safety of all Oklahomans, including families like Paul Howell’s. We recognize that the pain of losing a loved one never ends, and our hearts and prayers are with the Howell family.”

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 15 photos Launch gallery Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 1. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ROCK Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction [caption id="attachment_4211496" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] What a night! And best of all, it all took place in The Land: That's right, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony went down in Cleveland last night (October 30), bringing with it generations of talent and memories of the music that served as life's soundtrack for millions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAtFxO_pejM This year's inductees included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and several others. But it wasn't about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art. Check out the photos below, as we were on hand for this historic night in music history!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Oklahoma Gov. Commutes Julius Jones’ Sentence To Life Without Parole was originally published on wzakcleveland.com