Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Is Larry Hoover And Why Do Kanye And Drake Want To Help Him?

Hoover has previously asked the courts to reduce his life sentence under the First Step Act, but the judge has not delivered an official ruling.

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
larry hoover

Source: wikibily / iOne Digital

Kanye and Drake fans rejoiced upon seeing the two rappers finally squash their longtime hip-hop beef at Dave Chappelle’s comedy tour in Toronto this week.

According to Page Six, Drake’s promoter, J. Prince, apparently orchestrated the long-awaited reunion and encouraged the two to make amends. However now, it appears as though the rap titans are joining forces for an even bigger cause. Prince announced via Twitter that the artists would be performing alongside one another at a forthcoming concert in support of the infamous Larry Hoover’s release on Dec. 9. 

The Chicago gang leader is currently serving six life sentences for his alleged involvement in a gang-affiliated murder stemming from 1973.  Larry was sentenced to 200 years in prison, but it seems as though popular opinion around his case is changing now. His family is now urging Colorado’s ADX Florence prison facility to release the former Gangster Disciples leader citing that he has served enough time for the alleged crime.

While in prison, Hoover has denounced violence among his followers. He also made education mandatory for all members and demanded they go to school, learn trades and develop skills in order to become stronger in society.

Kanye has spoken openly about his support for the 70-year-old in the past.  In a song called “Free My Father” off the Chicago native’s Donda, Hoover’s son Larry Jr. can be heard saying “Free my father, Mr. Larry Hoover Sr.”  The Chicago Sun-Times noted that Kanye even met with former President Donald Trump in 2018 to commute Larry’s lifetime sentence.

During a recent appearance on The Drinks Champs podcast, the Grammy-award-winning rapper revealed what truly inspired him to support Hoover’s case. “Having economic and political freedom,” Ye told the show’s hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. “I got involved cause all my n***as is GD,” seemingly implying that he has friends who are a part of Gangster Disciples.

While serving his life sentence, Hoover was accused earlier this year of operating the Gangster Disciples from behind bars. According to the indictment, authorities alleged that the infamous crime boss appointed two men to top ranks within the gang. The men reportedly threatened to kill anyone who challenged their authority and ultimately killed a rival gang member on the South Side of Chicago in 2018. Despite the incident, Hoover maintained his innocence. His attorney, Justin Moore, pushed back against the federal judge for the accusations.

“It seems almost impossible that he would be able to communicate that to anyone if he were trying to,” Moore said at the time.

“This is a 70-year-old man in the twilight of his years who has serious medical complications and is seeking release to finally be with his wife, children, and grandchildren after nearly 50 years of separation,” he added. “To have his name continuously thrown into the affairs of others and to be used as a scapegoat for criminal activity he has no connection to needs to cease.”

Hoover has previously asked the courts to reduce his life sentence under the First Step Act, which allows people who have been convicted of crack-cocaine offenses to challenge their sentences, but the judge has not delivered an official ruling.

SEE ALSO:

It’s About Time!: Chicago Agency Recommends Suspensions And Possible Terminations Of Cops Involved In Anjanette Young Raid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Plans To Seize Assets From Gangs Through Litigation

Rioting Inmates at Attica State Prison

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

37 photos Launch gallery

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

Continue reading The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6-HgCf5rO4 Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the start of the Attica Prison Uprising, one of the worst prison riots in U.S. history that began on Sept. 9, 1971, and lasted for four harrowing days. The photo scenes presented here from those fateful four days are meant to paint an accurate picture of what exactly happened a half-century ago at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. MORE: Attica 50: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Uprising Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System When the smoke cleared, dozens of people were killed and even more injured in a hail of bullets fired by state troopers and National Guardsmen -- an act of indiscriminate violence that the government intentionally blamed on the prisoners, who, it was later determined, actually killed no one during the uprising. The rebellion was years in the making following unanswered demands for improved living conditions that included overcrowded cells and allegations of racial and religious persecutions against the majority Black and brown inmates made of up African Americans and Hispanics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUxcUOv9UMw In an attempt at mediation, people like Black Panthers leader Bobby Seale and civil rights attorney William Kuntsler were brought in to talk to inmates. However, Seale left the prison after just 25 minutes because he wasn't given access to the cellblock that was being controlled by the inmates, the New York Times reported at the time. “This morning the Commissioner (New York State Correction Commissioner Russell G. Oswald) and his aides would not let me in, saying that if I was not going inside to encourage the prisoners to accept the so called demands made by the committee, they did not want me," Seale said after his visit to Attica. "I'm not going to do that." Seale added later: The Black Panther party position is this: The prisoners have to make their own decision. I will not encourage them to compromise their position." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vtHmhWkPUQ The inmates ended up getting 28 of their demands for prison reform met. However, a half-century later, much of the entire episode remains shrouded in secrecy as much of the official government reports on the uprising and rebellion have been redacted. In particular, it remains unclear what evidence if any was presented to a grand jury during an investigation into the rebellion and uprising, including an alleged cover-up by corrections officials that included a false narrative of inmates killing hostages when it was actually police officers and the National Guard responsible for the deaths. Keep reading to find vintage photos from the Attica Prison Uprising as provided by Getty Images, along with their original captions.

Who Is Larry Hoover And Why Do Kanye And Drake Want To Help Him?  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.18.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.18.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 12 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close