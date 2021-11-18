Jay Triano: It’s Great to See Miles Bridges Hard Work Pay Off

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hornets Lead Assistant Head Coach and former Head Coach for the Suns and Raptors Jay Triano joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he broke down the improved defense of the Hornets and the growth of guys like Miles Bridges.

The conversation with Jay started with how the defense has played a big role in the Hornets recent success in the wins over the Knicks and Warriors as Jay told Kyle they have been trying to mix things up more on the defensive end and it has caused some chaos since they gave up 140 to the Kings. Jay also pointed out how the defense is at its best when the player’s compete level is high, if it’s not you see a lot of lapses.

One of the biggest stories early on for the Hornets has been Miles Bridges and when asked about the improvement of Bridges Jay told Kyle:

“Give Miles a lot of credit because he has added a lot to his game and his 1-on-1 ability and he has probably been one of the best at driving into the lane. It’s great to see the work pay off for him.”

Kyle then asked what has been the big difference for LaMelo from his rookie year to this year as he said that he is starting to understand the other players that are on the court with them and when to pass it at the right time, and sometimes he takes shots you don’t want him to take but for the most part, those same shots pay off.

Jay ended by looking at the development of Nick Richards as Jay told us he has loved that he is extremely coachable and a very hard worker that always wants to learn and his work effort this summer has helped him climb up the rotation as the goal with him is not to be extraordinary and keep it simple.

