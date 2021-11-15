Register for Raleigh’s Toys for Tots

Continue reading The Melanated, Fashionable & Fabulous At The 2021 CFDA Awards

The Melanated, Fashionable & Fabulous At The 2021 CFDA Awards

[caption id="attachment_3510064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Zanni / Getty[/caption] The CFDA Awards are one fo the biggest nights in fashion. The annual event honors the biggest and brightest emerging names in fashion. This year's star-studded ceremony paid homage to Zendaya, who was presented the CFDA "Fashion Icon" award by none other that supermodel Iman. The beloved actress and fashionista, who made history as the youngest recipient of the honor, looked remarkable in a red two-piece bandeau top and full length peplum skirt by Vera Wang. Zendaya's longtime stylist, image architect and friend Law Roach was by her side, both rocking jumbo braids that stretched down their backs. https://twitter.com/CFDA/status/1458597430488879107 Designer Christopher John Rogers was presented the "American Womenswear Designer of the Year." Telfar Clemens shined as the winner of the "American Accessories Designer of the Year" award.Dapper Dan was presented the "Lifetime Achievement" award. Edvin Thompson of TPH Theophilio received the "American Emerging Designer of the Year" award. Other attendees included Ciara, who looked absolutely stunning in an up-do with long whispy bangs and sultry black Tom Ford dress. https://twitter.com/CFDA/status/1458598787002294284 Keep scrolling to see more best-dressed celebs who attended the illustrious event.