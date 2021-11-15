Local
Register for Raleigh's Toys for Tots

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots to families in need this holiday season!

Registration Dates

  • Monday, Nov. 15: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 16: 4:30–6 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh)

Registration Requirements

  • Register children from newborn to 13 years old to receive a toy for Christmas.
  • You must register in person. Masks and wellness checks are required.
  • You may register at only one location for Toys for Tots.
  • You must receive some form of government assistance in order to receive toys (Medicaid cards will work).
  • Please bring proof that the child is yours or under your guardianship (e.g., birth certificate, proof of guardianship, photo ID)
  • No late applications will be accepted.

Pick Up Date

Pick Up Requirements

  • You must be registered to pick up presents.
  • Please bring a photo ID when picking up toys.
  • Masks and wellness checks are required.

 

2021 CFDA Awards

