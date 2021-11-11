Get Up Erica
Brian Courtney Wilson “How To Respond To The Wicked” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]

The wicked is someone capable of harming someone or something. These people can be anyone and it is easy to get distracted by those trying to distract you from trusting in the lord. Today on Get Up!, Best Gospel/Inspirational Award nominee Brian Courtney Wilson tells us to have to respond to the wicked and uses Psalms 37 as a template to say focus.

Psalms 37 says “Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture. Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will do this: He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun. Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways when they carry out their wicked schemes.

Stay away from them scoundrels family!

Brian Courtney Wilson “How To Respond To The Wicked” | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close