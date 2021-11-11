Veterans Day Events In Central North Carolina

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today communities across our area will honor men and women who served our nation. Durham County is honoring its veterans with a a virtual ceremony. However, several ceremony’s will happen in person. There are several events beginning at 11am.

Veterans Day:Free Meals, discounts for military members

*In Fayetteville a presentation is planned at Freedom Memorial Park.

* Chapel Hill is hosting an event at the Seymour Center.

*The town of Rolesville is hosting its Veterans Day event at Town Hall.

*The town of Cary will have its Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park.

*In Louisburg, the town is holding a parade, concert and more outside the Franklin County Courthouse.

