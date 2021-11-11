Local
HomeLocal

Veterans Day Events In Central North Carolina

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Veteran's Day parade in New York City

Source: Bo Zaunders / Getty

Today communities across our area will honor men and women who served our nation. Durham County is honoring its veterans with a a virtual ceremony. However, several ceremony’s will happen in person. There are several events beginning at 11am.

Veterans Day:Free Meals, discounts for military members

*In Fayetteville a presentation is planned at Freedom Memorial Park.

* Chapel Hill is hosting an event at the Seymour Center.

*The town of Rolesville is hosting its Veterans Day event at Town Hall.

*The town of Cary will have its Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park.

*In Louisburg, the town is holding a parade, concert and more outside the Franklin County Courthouse.

Veterans free meals was originally published on abc11.com

Veterans Day Events In Central North Carolina  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.11.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.11.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Close