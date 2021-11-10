Entertainment News
Ex-Florida Cop Who Killed Corey Jones Unsuccessfully Tries To Appeal His Conviction

Attorneys for Nouman Raja argued that a manslaughter conviction coupled with an attempted murder conviction was contradictory and constituted double jeopardy.

Judge rules against loosening house arrest restrictions on ex-police officer in shooting case

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

The former Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police officer who, in 2019, was convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder for the 2015 shooting death of Black musician Corey Jones tried to appeal his conviction and put an end to his 25-year prison sentence. It was yet another incident where a police officer was overly aggressive when dealing with a Black civilian and that aggression escalated to a very one-sided gun battle that ended in the victim’s death. Fortunately, the Florida supreme court was having none of the killer’s blue nonsense and his appeal was denied.

According to Newsweek, attorneys for Nouman Raja argued that a manslaughter conviction coupled with an attempted murder conviction was contradictory and constituted double jeopardy. In April, Raja’s defense presented the same argument to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, which ruled that the two convictions were for distinct crimes as manslaughter requires a death whereas attempted murder does not. The State Supreme Court agreed.

As previously reported, Raja was in plain clothes while working for a Palm Beach Gardens auto burglary investigation team when he spotted Jones whose SUV had broken down on a highway off-ramp at 3:15 a.m. on October 18, 2015. Jones, who had a conceal-carry permit for the gun he was carrying at the time, had been on the phone with a tow truck dispatcher when Raja confronted him. The phone call was recorded, which was fortunate because Raja was planning to lie his way out of trouble.

Raja claimed that when he saw Jones and his stalled SUV, the first words he said were, “Police, can I help you?” That was the firs lie as the recording captured him asking, without identifying himself as an officer, “You good?”

Jones responded that he was fine to which Raja replied twice in an aggressive tone, “Really?”

Out of nowhere, Raja shouted cursed at Jones while ordering him to raise his hands.

Prosecutors said they believe Jones pulled his gun and tried to run away, prompting Raja to fire three shots. Jones then threw his gun down, according to prosecutors, but Raja continued firing another three shots killing Jones.

Now, Raja’s first lie was probably due to him being unaware Jones was on a recorded call, but his other lies indicate that he just doesn’t know how investigations at crime scenes work.

Raja claimed that Jones leaped backward and pointed his gun, which forced him to fire his first round of shots. Raja tried to explain away his second round of shots, which happened some 10 seconds after the first, was due to Jones running but then turning and pointing his gun at him again. The only problem with that story is Jones’ body was found 200 feet from his SUV and 125 feet away from his gun which had never been fired, according to Newsweek.

Still, the question remains: If Jones’ call to a tow truck service wasn’t recorded, would Raja have been arrested at all?

UPDATED: 7:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Case in point: Andra Murphy was killed by police in Tennessee on Oct. 6 under questionable circumstances. According to a press release emailed to NewsOne, Murphy was killed in the town of Bolivar when police shot him shortly after an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers and fled the scene. However, "many believe Murphy was not the individual who was initially at the scene," the press release from Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Murphy's family, said in part. “My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss," Crump said in a brief statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.” https://twitter.com/BenCrumpLaw/status/1450828531898982402?s=20 Murphy's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

 

Ex-Florida Cop Who Killed Corey Jones Unsuccessfully Tries To Appeal His Conviction

