Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Tapping Into Godly Confidence

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Would you describe your life at the moment as “quiet desperation”?

Unfortunately many people today are living with as much personal turmoil on the outside as they are on the inside, so Dr. Willie Jolley decided to use today’s “Wake Up & Win” minute to assert the power of confidence as a way of battling that inner depression.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

By understanding that God has blessed you with unique abilities and talents that ultimately make you extraordinary in His eyes, you can begin to see that same reflection of strength when looking in the mirror. All it takes is tapping into that confidence on a God level  — we all have it in us! — in order to see our amazing potential to achieve any goal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Get into today’s Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Tapping Into Godly Confidence  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.04.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.04.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Close