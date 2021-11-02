Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Ericaism: Making Plans In Subject To The Father [VIDEO]

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Many believers understand that a day will come when you stand before God, therefore every decision you make until that glorious day comes should be made with Him in mind. Today’s Ericaism speaks towards always making God a part of your plans, even taking the time to ask Him directly what path to head towards in life. Before thinking about what you want, always remember what God needs!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: Making Plans In Subject To The Father [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.03.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.03.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Close