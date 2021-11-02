North Carolina has more than 550 cities, towns, and villages – also known as municipalities. Municipalities are local governments, which control local tax rates and make decisions about development, policing, trash service, and other issues that affect voters’ daily lives. FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION
Most municipalities in North Carolina conduct elections in odd-numbered years, including 2021. This is when voters choose who will represent them in local government offices, such as mayor and councilperson. Some municipalities may also conduct property tax or other referenda.
Five Times Nia Long Was Our Hair Goals
Five Times Nia Long Was Our Hair Goals
1. This Short, Curly 'Do
Source:Nia Long's Instagram 1 of 5
2. This Ombre Silk Press
Source:Nia Long's Instagram 2 of 5
3. Box Braids
Source:Nia Long's Instagram 3 of 5
4. Pixie CutSource:Getty 4 of 5
5. The Slicked Down LookSource:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
It’s Voting Day In Our Area!! Do You Know Where To Vote? was originally published on foxync.com