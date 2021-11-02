It’s Voting Day In Our Area!! Do You Know Where To Vote?

Continue reading Five Times Nia Long Was Our Hair Goals

Five Times Nia Long Was Our Hair Goals

Happy birthday to the living legend Nia Long. Today (October 30), the beautiful actress turns 51 years old and if the phrase Black don't crack was a person, she would be the poster child. The Brooklyn-born entertainer first stole our hearts in the 1990s when she made her debut as Brandi in Boyz II The Hood and Debbie in Friday, where she gave us face, confidence, and class. She then gave us one of the greatest Black love stories of all time alongside Larenz Tate in Love Jones and became our style goals as Lisa in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and as Jordan in The Best Man. And most recently, she's graced our screens in shows like Dear White People, NCIS, and blackAF and by the looks of her extensive resume, she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. Although Nia's characters have been quite different throughout her decades-long career, one thing that has remained constant is that she's been our hair goals consistently! From her signature pixie cut to her short, blunt bob and everything in between, Nia has served lewk after lewk and her hair is always on point. To celebrate the actress's 51st birthday today, let's take a look back at five times she was our hair goals!