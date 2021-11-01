Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: 4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Writing Visions Of Success

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

With only eight weeks left in 2021, now’s the perfect time to make the rest of the year your absolute best.

Dr. Willie Jolley starts off the week with a very insightful message for today’s “Wake Up & Win,” providing four key questions to ask yourself that’ll keep you focused and moving forward towards those goals.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

By focusing on what you want, what you’re doing to get what you want, what more you could be doing and finally what you must stop doing to get what you want, the clarity you’ll gain can be both rewarding and ultimately life-changing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Get the full message below on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

 

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: 4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Writing Visions Of Success  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.01.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.01.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Close