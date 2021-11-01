Entertainment News
Hornets Unveil New City Edition Uniform

Team will wear the uniforms 17 times this season starting November 12th against the Knicks.

Charlotte Hornets Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform

Source: Charlotte Hornets / Radio One Digital

The Charlotte Hornets, in conjunction with the NBA, released their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms with an homage to team history as part of the league’s 75th anniversary.

The Hornets will debut this uniform on November 12th for the team’s home game against the Knicks as one of 17 games for the alternate look.

Spectrum Center will also be retro-fitted with a court that looks reminiscent to the old Charlotte Coliseum floor during eight “Hive 75 Nights” at the arena.

Fans will be able to buy the uniforms for the first time on Monday, November 15th at HornetsFanShop.com & November 17th at the team store inside Spectrum Center.

Charlotte Hornets Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform

Charlotte Hornets Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform

Charlotte Hornets Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform

 

Hornets Unveil New City Edition Uniform  was originally published on wfnz.com

Close