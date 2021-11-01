Hornets Unveil New City Edition Uniform

The Charlotte Hornets, in conjunction with the NBA, released their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms with an homage to team history as part of the league’s 75th anniversary.
The Hornets will debut this uniform on November 12th for the team’s home game against the Knicks as one of 17 games for the alternate look.
Spectrum Center will also be retro-fitted with a court that looks reminiscent to the old Charlotte Coliseum floor during eight “Hive 75 Nights” at the arena.
Fans will be able to buy the uniforms for the first time on Monday, November 15th at HornetsFanShop.com & November 17th at the team store inside Spectrum Center.
