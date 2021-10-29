Get Up Erica
Erica and GRIFF are back with another edition of “Introducing,” giving you a first look at some of the up and coming talent in gospel music.

Today we present to you John and Sequoya Howard, a duo in both love and music that together form Agape Music Group.

The married couple shared not only their journey of worshipping God with the Get Up! church but also their new single titled “Fire + Rain.” The Renee Pullum-assisted track is sure to get your body moving, and even your license plate if you bump it in the whip as GRIFF put it!

 

 

Take a minute or three to get introduced to Agape Music Group below, and be sure to hit up their official website for merch centered around their catchy “Worship + 808s” phrase:

 

Introducing: Agape Music Group Deliver Their New Single, “Fire + Rain” Feat. Renee Pullum [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

