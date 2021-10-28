Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Speaks On Ministry & The Meaning Of His New Song “Lemonaid”

Get Up Erica
It’s always great to have a guest stop by the Get Up! church, and we truly got blessed to have Christian rapper Da’ T.R.U.T.H. join Erica and GRIFF today for a conversation about becoming the pastor of Apologetics at Hillsong and to debut his catchy new single “Lemonaid.”

With “Lemonaid,” also featuring D’Shondra, the GRAMMY, Dove and Stellar Award-winning musician explains that it’s based around the notion that believing in God will always make for a sweet situation when life inevitably gives you lemons. With a serenading chorus and fresh bars to deliver the message over a hard-hitting instrumental, we’re sure many of you out there will understand loud and clear what he’s trying to say and enjoy it in the process.

 

Listen to the full interview below with Da’ T.R.U.T.H. on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, where he also talks “Lemonaid” merch and more on the glory of God’s word:

 

 

