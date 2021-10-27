Black Twitter Reacts To Insecure’s Use of AKA Sorority Logo, Issa Rae Responds

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a fan of Insecure like I am then you know that the series usually causes major Twitter debates following every episode. From relationships to friendships to career life and everything in between, there’s always a discussion to be had following the highly-acclaimed series. But in the five seasons that the show has been on the air, we haven’t seen a debate quite like this.

In the season 5 premiere on Sunday night, we caught up with Issa and her friends as they attended an alumni weekend at their alma mater, Standford. In one scene, Amanda Seales’ character, Tiffany DuBois, was seen wearing a sweater with the sorority’s Greek letters which caused Twitter and some members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority who watched the show took to take to the social app to express their concern over Insecure’s usage of the organization’s logo.

After the conversation escalated, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to respond to fans questioning whether or not she was a member of the historically Black sorority, saying “I’m not a soror. I’m an actress and I’m playing a character on a TV show. And I think reality TV done really got folks f—– up because, you know, it’s like it’s all the same but it’s [not] … I’m just playing a character! That’s it. Y’all know that though, but some of y’all don’t. I feel like some folks really forget.”

However, although Amanda made it clear that she was simply playing a character, fans seemed less interested in the fact the portrayal and instead, more concerned with the usage of the letters altogether, with some taking to Twitter to share their concern and one fan calling the scene “wildly disrespectful,” in a now-deleted Tweet, to which Issa Rae replied. Check out the exchange below.

Following the public exchange, the Sorority now appears to plan to address the situation after an email from the Organization’s executive director was posted to social media claiming that the usage of the Greek letters was “not authorized.”

Check out the email courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk.

Regardless of the exchange, some fans and sorority members still appreciated Issa’s representation of the Black Greek organization in the series, like actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who tweeted, “I am a Silver Soror of@akasorority1908 and I had NO problem with how hard ‘Tiffany’ reps my beloved AKA. & I feel@amandaseales’ pain in this. Folks think I’m Shirley. Folks CALL me Shirley. Shirley is a character on a TV show. She is not me & I am not her. #MakeBelieve.” While others continued to express their concern over the possible unauthorized usage of the trademarked Greek letters based on a statement posted on the AKA website, which reads “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority badge, the coat of arms (Sorority crest), the name Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (Inc.), the name Ivy Leaf, the sound Skee-Wee and the term Fashionetta are federally registered trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.” And with the conversation still brewing, Issa Rae took to Twitter again on Tuesday to show that she’s seemingly unbothered with the discussion, posting a clip from her YouTube series the Misadventures of An Awkward Black Girl where she touched on Greek life. Got to love Issa’s sense of humor about the situation! Don’t miss… Issa Rae And Yvonne Orji Channeled Lil’ Kim At Final ‘Insecure Fest’ Yvonne Orji’s New Haircut Is An Ode To Black Lives Matter And We Love It .

Black Twitter Reacts To Insecure's Use of AKA Sorority Logo, Issa Rae Responds

