Erica and Tina Campbell Talk Kids Reaction To Mary Mary Music & When We Can Get Some New Music [Listen]

It’s always interesting to see how your kids react to your art. Well, Tina and Erica Campbell had a great conversation about how their kids react to their music. Are they fans? Do they detach Mary, Mary from mom? Also, when can the kids and fans of the award-winning sisters expect new music?

Erica and Tina share the moment here.

Erica and Tina Campbell Talk Kids Reaction To Mary Mary Music & When We Can Get Some New Music [Listen]  was originally published on getuperica.com

