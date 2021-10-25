The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join Us November 13th, 2021 from 11 AM-4 PM at the Raleigh Convention Center for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Enjoy this time for us as women share the importance of mental health and clarity, stress management, self-care, self-love, time management, career planning, work/life balance, life beyond the trauma, when to seek counseling, contracting services to better manage life

ABOUT TABITHA BROWN

Tabitha Brown satisfies the hunger of millions with her unique approach to vegan food and her wholesome, comedic personality. She has amassed over 4 million followers across platforms, 2 million of which were acquired in 40 days on TikTok, earning her the coined title of “America’s mom.”

Although her innovative recipes encourage others to make delicious meals, audiences finish her videos with a new recipe for the soul, too. Brown has led a vegan lifestyle, promoting the importance of physical, mental, and emotional health to achieve fulfillment.

An unconventional way to rise to stardom, Brown paved a path to achieve her dream of being in front of a camera without sacrificing – and, in fact, embracing – who she is and the unique, wholesome qualities that make her Tabitha Brown.

Healthy, Whole And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown was originally published on foxync.com

