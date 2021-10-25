Local
Don't Miss This College Prep Event Tomorrow

Please join Durham Public Schools (DPS) Family Academy, Campus Education Group, College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) or College Wise to receive helpful college preparation information. The following classes will be held via Zoom platform.

Please complete the information requested below so that we are able to email a Zoom Invitation to you. REGISTER HERE

 

Happy seventh birthday to one of our favorite young beauty influencers, Zhuri James! As the youngest child of Savannah and LeBron James, Zhuri has charmed her way into all of our hearts, making us melt with her adorable smile and bubbly personality. In honor of this beautiful baby girl's seventh birthday, let's look back at five times she killed it as a young, beauty influencer!

 

Don’t Miss This College Prep Event Tomorrow  was originally published on foxync.com

