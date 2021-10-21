Trump Hopes Yall Treat Him Beautifully In Death Like You Did Colin Powell

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The first lesson most learn in life is if you don’t have anything nice to say then say nothing at all, and a true golden oldie, never speaks ill of the dead.

General Colin L. Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State has passed away from complications from Covid-19, at the age of 84 years old. Colin L. Powell served in combat duty in Vietnam afterward he become the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush. His national notoriety came in the aftermath of the United States-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. Colin L. Powell was most notably a Republican however he was accepted accountability with the one blemish he said that would be a forever blot on his career.

Donald Trump on the other hand is in hopes that he too will be regarded in the same vain and fashion as Colin Powell in his departure from this earth.

Donald Trump might be in social media jail but he found a way to raise eyebrows when he acknowledged the historic Colin L. Powell’s death.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday,” “a classic RINO,” (“Republican in name only.”) “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

#Speechless

