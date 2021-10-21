Pastor of the Month
HomePastor Of The Month

Congratulations To Our October Pastor Of The Month

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 Pastor of the Month

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

 

This month Pastor Elder Louise Royal is recognized as our Pastor of the Month.  She is a servant of God and Pastor of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God… read more about her and her ministry!

Presented by Well Care NC.

Pastor Louise T. Royal

Elder Louise T. Royal is the unshakeable, unmovable, steadfast visionary, God’s humble servant and highly anointed pastor of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. Pastor Louise Royal is the fourth of thirteen children. Pastor Royal gave her life to Christ at the early age of 16 in a deliverance church in Newburgh, New York.

Related Stories

Moving back to North Carolina, she later joined Jackson Grove Bible Church of God in 1967 and started singing for the Lord. As bad as Pastor Louise Royal wanted to sing her way to Heaven, Louise preached her initial sermon in 1990 under the leadership of Bishop Leonard Lofton. For time would move fast and would have split time with Jackson Grove and her husband, Rev. Leonard E. Royal’s, First Missionary Baptist Church of Abbottsburg, but Pastor Royal stayed in the holiness movement.

In October 2004, Elder Royal succeeded her pastor, Bishop Lofton, in the office of pastor. Pastor Royal has four children, Apostle Patrick O. Stewart, Sheila “Shawn” Stewart, Elder John “Tyrone” Stewart, and Leonard “Lenny” Royal Jr. She also has 13 grandchildren. Most importantly, Pastor Royal is saved, unapologetically sanctified, and filled with God’s precious gift, the Holy Ghost. Equipped with God’s gift and vision, Pastor Royal unashamedly accepts the will of God, by assuring that countless souls will be saved and will reach their purpose to fulfill their destiny.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God , Pastor Louise Royal , Pastor of the month

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
10.21.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 7 months ago
10.21.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Close