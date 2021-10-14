Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

2 Trillion Thoughts: Jon Gruden’s Emails & The Raiders [Watch]

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For those who don’t know the Griff is a day one Raiders fan. From Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and now Las Vegas, Griff’s fandom has seen it all, or so he thought. Disparaging emails from former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden that are considered homophobic, misogynistic and racist were revealed, causing him to lose his job. Raider Nation was caught off guard and after their 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, it was clear that the players were out of sync as well.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Griff talks about the Gruden controversy and gives his thoughts. What’s next for Raider Nation? We can tell you that while Griff is disappointed, it’s time to move on.

RELATED: Does Jon Gruden’s Racist Emails Prove Colin Kaepernick Was Right About NFL?

RELATED: Keyshawn Johnson Calls Jon Gruden A “Fraud” & “Used Car Salesman”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

2 Trillion Thoughts: Jon Gruden’s Emails & The Raiders [Watch]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 2 months ago
10.14.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 7 months ago
10.14.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 10 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Close