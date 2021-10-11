Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Persistence and Perseverance

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ambition and hard work go hand-in-hand, so the great Dr. Willie Jolley decided to start off his week of minute-long affirmations with a special word on the subject of setting goals and sticking to them.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Having the vision for a bright and successful future is only the first part of the journey, and the Doc explains why by highlighting the importance of stretching your backbone to reach your wishbone. Also, don’t shy away from repetition with this mantra in particular —  it’s applies during the day, night and even in your dreams while sleeping!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Learn about persistence and perseverance below with “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Persistence and Perseverance  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 2 months ago
10.12.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 7 months ago
10.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 10 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Close