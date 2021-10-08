Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Keep Running The Race

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Big dreams require you to believe on an equally big scale in order to see them come to fruition.

Dr. Willie Jolley comes through with his latest minute-long mantra, this time highlighting the importance of never slowing down in your pursuit towards success.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Using his own example as a former nightclub singer with aspirations to be what he is today, Dr. Jolley proves that there’s nothing wrong with having dreams that some might deem as crazy. In all actuality, increasing the size of your goals will only make the positive outcomes seem immeasurable.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

See why you have to keep running the race on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Keep Running The Race  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 2 months ago
10.09.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 4 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 7 months ago
10.09.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 10 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Close