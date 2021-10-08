Local
McDonald’s will be serving free breakfast to teachers and staff

McDonald’s wants to thank educators with a free breakfast.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11 through Oct.15, teachers, school staff and administrators can get a free “Thank You Meal” at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours. To get the meals, a valid work ID is required.

However, there is a limit of one per person during breakfast hours, which can vary by location. The meals come in a Happy Meal box, and McDonald’s will include a thank you note to educators instead of a toy.

The entrée choices are either an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit, with a side of hash browns, and a medium hot coffee.

McDonald’s also has a social media campaign inviting fans to honor teacher’s using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram now through Oct. 15.

