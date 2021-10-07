Get Up Erica
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Dream Big and Fight Hard

Having a dream is only half the battle — it’s how you fight for it that ultimately proves whether or not you’ll succeed.

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” minute with the incomparable Dr. Willie Jolley focuses on, well, having a focus. Those that dream big will surely reap the benefits of their labor, but life will throw tests your way to determine how strong-willed you are in pursuing your end goal. It’s in those moments where success is truly measured.

Get a better breakdown of what it means to “dream big and fight hard” on the latest “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

Close