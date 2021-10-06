Get Up! Motivational Message: Charles Jenkins “Get Ready For The Fourth Quarter” [Listen]

Get Up Erica
Get Up! Motivational Message: Charles Jenkins "Get Ready For The Fourth Quarter"

In football, the players on the field raise four fingers up in the sky to represent the 4th quarter. The end of the game is approaching and are you prepared to finish strong? Charles Jenkins delivers a motivational message to encourage you to get ready. What are you doing to prepare for the end of 2021? What have you done to get ready for 2022?

Get your prayer warriors together. Huddle with your friends and family who can empower you to be victorious. Be ready for the bumps and bruises but know God’s will, will be done.

