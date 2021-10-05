Get Up Erica
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Hard Work Works

There isn’t a single one of God’s creations on Earth that we can’t learn something from, even one as small as an ant. Although minimal in size, the insect’s persistence and willingness to work hard can be a huge example of how we can get forward in life.

Dr. Willie Jolley used an unlikely example for today’s minute of inspiration, but the main idea that hard work works proved to be wise words you’ve surely heard before. When combined with big dreams and a determination that won’t easily falter, practicing hard work will create a direct path towards success and overall prosperity.

Get a better idea of how hard work pays off in the end with today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

