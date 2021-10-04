Local
Local Deals For National Taco Day!

Monday, October 4th is National Taco Day and local restaurants are offering up some delicious deals!

Chuy’s – National Taco Day is coming up on Monday, October 4! Chuy’s will be serving up our world-famous tacos and drink specials all day. Add a Crispy or Soft Ground Beef Taco to any entrée for just $1. We are also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all… tequila and tacos are the perfect pair. MORE DETAILS HERE

On The Border – Endless tacos? Yes, please! Check out the On The Border Facebook page for deals on endless tacos starting at $10.99.

QDOBA – Stop by on National Taco Day and double your rewards points on your order. More details here.

Taco Bell – Celebrate National Taco Day by enjoying a free, crunchy taco with a $1 purchase as a Taco Bell Rewards Member.

Tijuana Flats – You can get a free taco if you spend $2 or more with the in-app offer for Rewards Members. You need to create your account before 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, 10/4 to receive this deal. More details here!

 

Close