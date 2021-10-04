Entertainment News
Nurse Fired After Posting NICU Baby's Birth Defect For The Gram!?

Everyone Trolls social media for something new, most folks dream of posting something that will go viral at times going too far only end up to get virally dragged for the content that was posted.  Now it’s being reported that a Florida nurse has lost her job for doing it for the gram at the expense of someone else’s baby that was in the NICU, birth defect.

Sierra Samuels, a neonatal intensive care nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami since 2016, was terminated Thursday following an investigation that began early last month after two photos of a newborn with an abdominal wall birth defect were posted to her Instagram account:

“My night was going great then boom!” The following photo was of the child. “Your intestines ‘posed to be inside not outside baby! #gastroschisis”

Gastroschisis is a birth defect of the abdominal (belly) wall, the baby’s intestines are found outside of the baby’s body, exiting through a hole beside the belly button.

Definitely not cool.

The hospital investigated, notified the baby’s family then terminated nurse Sierra Samuels.

What was she thinking!?

