YouTube Is Removing All Videos That Spread Misinformation About Vaccines

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Youtube is removing all videos that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

We are officially about to hit the two-year mark on the Coronavirus pandemic. Every step of the way has brought push back, from school being canceled in 2020, then the stay-at-home orders that followed.

Communicating information should be easy with all the access we have to the internet these days, but somehow, everything is constantly being manipulated. When the idea of vaccines being ready circulated, people brought every conspiracy theory imaginable to the forefront. Remember people thinking the new 5G towers were causing the illness in people?

A few platforms have been responsible for the increased circulation of misinformation, primarily Facebook and Youtube. Youtube has announced it will finally remove all videos spreading information on vaccines…but is it too late?

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” the company said in blog post.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them,” said Youtube in a blog post.

This is a great step, unfortunately, the damage has already been done.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Jaden & Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out YouTuber Shane Dawson Over Inappropriate Willow Smith Video

Bradley Beal Reveals He Is Unvaccinated During NBA Media Day & Questions Vaccines, Twitter Reacts

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns Linger About Vaccine Equity for Under 12 Year Olds

YouTube Is Removing All Videos That Spread Misinformation About Vaccines was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: