As A.J. Johnson's GoFundMe Gets Meager Donations, His Widow Wonders 'Where Is The Love?'

Lexis Jones Mason, who is left to foot funeral costs, described disingenuous condolences and undelivered promises for money as "fake love."

The lack of donations to an online crowdfunding effort organized in the wake of the death of comedian and actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has prompted his grieving widow to question fans’ and friends’ loyalties to her husband.

Lexis Jones Mason, who started a GoFundMe campaign on Monday — hours before news of Johnson’s death went viral — recently described how the outpouring of support for her family has decidedly not been of the financial variety. Mason said she needs the assistance to help pay for a proper funeral for Johnson as well as to support their children and grandchildren.

MORE: RIP Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: GoFundMe Launches As Fans Mourn Latest ‘Friday’ Star To Die

Speaking via video conference with TMZ, an emotional Mason said she was confused at the inconsistency from Johnson’s friends and supporters.

“Y’all say y’all love him,” Mason said before asking: “Where is the love?”

She said the funeral costs are falling squarely on her shoulders.

“We’re raising money because I have to pay for this all out of pocket,” Mason explained.

She said she was resolute in giving her husband a proper homegoing service and suggested Johnson’s body was still with a medical examiner’s office or the local morgue.

“I’m asking for help but if I don’t get it, it’s fine … because I’m not leaving my husband in there like that,” Mason said, tearing up at times. “We’re going to have a service. I’m going to do everything I know he would have done for me.”

Mason described the lack of immediate support as “just hurtful” and suggested Johnson did not have a life insurance policy for the family to fall back on.

“It’s people that’s saying that they’re gonna give money,” Mason emphasized. “We haven’t received it.”

She said she expected funeral costs to be about $15,000 and that she asked for $20,000 on the GoFundMe so that her children could split whatever is left.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe account had raised more than $2,600.

“We want to honor him the way he deserves,” the GoFundMe says in part about Johnson.

Mason said she wants to bury Johnson at the Rose Hills cemetery in California but she will cremate him if she can’t raise enough money for his burial. But she was also adamant about people ending what she described as disingenuous condolences.

“If you guys want to give what they want to give, I will appreciate it,” Mason said. “But please stop the fake love, please stop the fake calls, please stop the fake texts.”

Johnson, who starred in the movie “Friday,” which co-starred wealthy Hollywood mainstays Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, was found dead at the age of 56 in Los Angeles earlier this month. A cause of death was not immediately reported.

“He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold,” BH Talent agency rep LyNea Bell said in a statement confirming Johnson’s death. “We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss.”

[caption id="attachment_4206509" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. | Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:05 a.m. ET, Sept. 20, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Actor and comedian Anthony "A.J." Johnson has died at the age of 56. According to HipHopWired, Johnson was found lifeless in a Los Angeles store in early September. A family member reportedly discovered Johnson. The actor who was widely known for his role on the "Friday" franchise of movies was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. There was no official cause of death immediately released. Unverified reports suggested Johnson died from a heart attack but there was no immediate confirmation. Johnson suffered a massive heart attack in New York in 2009. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold," BH Talent agency rep LyNea Bell said in a statement confirming Jophnson's death. "We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss." Johnson was born May 5, 1965, in Compton, California. He took up acting at a young age and in 1982 worked on the movie "Puss In Boots." He would later star in "House Party," "Menace II Society" and "Lethal Weapon 3." His career would continue to blossom as he appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows, thriving in the '90s. He has also starred in some movies that have garnered cult classic status in the Black community, including "The Players Club" and "I Got the Hook Up." HipHopWired reported that "Johnson continued to work in standup comedy over the years and was still active as an actor well into the 21st Century." Johnson's death followed that of two other "Friday" stars: John Witherspoon, who died in 2019; and Thomas "Tiny" Lister, who died last year. A GoFundMe page created by Johnson's wife, Lexis Jones Mason, was created early Monday morning to raise money for Johnson's home-going service and to support his children and grandchildren. "We want to honor him the way he deserves," the GoFundMe says in part.

