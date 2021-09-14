The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kids’ bookshelves bursting at the seams? You’re in luck. Wake County Public Libraries is holding its inaugural book drive, and those books that still look like new could go a long way toward helping another child succeed.

“We want to make sure that all Wake County children have the tools they need for a bright future,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Vickie Adamson. “This is a great way for families to pay it forward and help other kids gain literacy skills that will help them in school and beyond.”

The book drive will benefit WCPL’s partner, WAKE Up and Read. WAKE Up and Read is a community coalition made up of more than 30 committed organizations working together toward one common goal – improving childhood literacy.

From Monday, Sept. 13, to Friday, Oct. 22, bring new or gently used children’s books to any Wake County Public Libraries location during regular business hours. Librarians will sort and attractively bundle your donations for easy distribution through WAKE Up and Read.

This partnership is part of WCPL’s Every Family Ready to Achieve initiative, which helps Wake County families achieve personal success through library programs and services. Learn more about this core principle here.

Wake County Public Libraries Annual Book Drive was originally published on foxync.com