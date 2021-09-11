Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

20 Years After 9/11 Black Communities Bear The Burden of Surveillance

Twenty years after 9/11 and the surveillance apparatus continues to traumatize Black and other communities of color.

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
March On for Voting Rights

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

 

Twenty years after 9/11 and the surveillance apparatus continues to traumatize Black and other communities of color. I remember in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 thinking about the movie “The Siege.” 

It was a favorite in our household. What Denzel movie isn’t? Released three years before 9/11, Denzel Washington’s “The Siege” painted a picture of what could happen to Black and other Muslims in the tri-state area if another major attack happened on U.S. soil.  

While 9/11 did not result in the mass internment of Black and other Muslims in New York City, it did usher in a new age of tactics weaponized against our communities. A 2017 article in the Boston Review described the intersection of being Black and Muslim post-9/11.  

“To be a black Muslim today is to be part of wide cross-section of U.S. Muslims of African descent, U.S.-born and immigrants, who are subjected to a double burden of state violence: as black people and as Muslims,” read the article. “They are subjected to the war on crime and the War on Terror, to surveillance, aggressive policing, and systematic civil rights violations.” 

That increase in surveillance, aggressive policing, and systematic civil rights violations wasn’t just limited to Black Muslims. Black communities across the board experienced the impact of the increased militarization of police departments across the country and over-reliance on surveillance measures. 

And police departments across the country benefited from surplus military gear long before 9/11. The War on Drugs was followed by tough-on-crime policies of the 1990s armed police departments. But after 9/11, the increased capabilities, including coordination with big tech to exploit user information across sites to target organizers of color, exploded. 

Under the cover of “domestic security,” local law enforcement agencies have been found to use these tactics against Black and Brown communities. The L.A. Taco recently reported the Los Angeles Police Department collaborating with the tech company Dataminr to “monitor” racial justice activists during protests last summer.  

Dataminr is one of several companies that have come under fire for aiding in the social monitoring of activists and people who attend protests. As the Brennan Center documented last year, monitoring social media led people to be incorrectly tagged as gang members in unreliable registries.  

Facial recognition and gunshot detection systems are just two of the ways big technology continues to lay siege to Black communities. A recent campaign launched by the Action Center on Race and the Economy highlights the intersection of big tech and the global war on terror. An earlier report from the Action Center dug into the rise and reach of surveillance technology as a part of 21st century policing. 

“Adopted for use as police ‘reforms,’ sophisticated electronics and tech capabilities do not address the unchecked power and ballooning budgets of local police departments,” read an overview to the report. “Instead, they open the door for law enforcement to monitor communities while private companies profit from sales and contracts.”

According to a report from the Movement for Black Lives, the federal government intervened in over 300 cases between August 2020 and October 2020 involving people arrested during racial justice protests. Under the prior administration, Black and other organizers committed to racial justice were treated as enemy number one, escalating prior government action. 

Related to government actions to criminalize protest, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature took extreme measures. Earlier this week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Florida anti-protest from going into effect for the time being. Passed under the guise of preventing attacks on democracy like the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, such legislation was squarely aimed at Black protestors.  

While seemingly different instances, all the examples discussed herein are connected by the larger thread of weaponized fear post-9/11, from the federal government on down, unchecked power in the name of “domestic security” and “public safety” has allowed for the monster to grow.

As another year of commemoration goes by and more ‘Never forget’ messages are posted, we shouldn’t forget that part of the legacy that continues to inflict unbalanced attacks on Black and other communities experiencing injustice. The trauma and horror felt 20 years ago cannot be used to justify turning a blind eye to the ongoing attacks that target people in the present.  

See Also: 

9/11 Broke Me, And It Took Over A Decade To Heal 

Remembering The Unsung Heroes Of Color From 9/11 

 

Rioting Inmates at Attica State Prison

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

37 photos Launch gallery

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

Continue reading The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

The Attica Uprising, In Black And White: Vintage Photos From One Of The Worst Prison Riots In U.S. History

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6-HgCf5rO4 Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the start of the Attica Prison Uprising, one of the worst prison riots in U.S. history that began on Sept. 9, 1971, and lasted for four harrowing days. The photo scenes presented here from those fateful four days are meant to paint an accurate picture of what exactly happened a half-century ago at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. MORE: Attica 50: How The U.S. Government’s Lies About Prison Uprising Fueled Lingering Mistrust Of The System When the smoke cleared, dozens of people were killed and even more injured in a hail of bullets fired by state troopers and National Guardsmen -- an act of indiscriminate violence that the government intentionally blamed on the prisoners, who, it was later determined, actually killed no one during the uprising. The rebellion was years in the making following unanswered demands for improved living conditions that included overcrowded cells and allegations of racial and religious persecutions against the majority Black and brown inmates made of up African Americans and Hispanics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUxcUOv9UMw In an attempt at mediation, people like Black Panthers leader Bobby Seale and civil rights attorney William Kuntsler were brought in to talk to inmates. However, Seale left the prison after just 25 minutes because he wasn't given access to the cellblock that was being controlled by the inmates, the New York Times reported at the time. “This morning the Commissioner (New York State Correction Commissioner Russell G. Oswald) and his aides would not let me in, saying that if I was not going inside to encourage the prisoners to accept the so called demands made by the committee, they did not want me," Seale said after his visit to Attica. "I'm not going to do that." Seale added later: The Black Panther party position is this: The prisoners have to make their own decision. I will not encourage them to compromise their position." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vtHmhWkPUQ The inmates ended up getting 28 of their demands for prison reform met. However, a half-century later, much of the entire episode remains shrouded in secrecy as much of the official government reports on the uprising and rebellion have been redacted. In particular, it remains unclear what evidence if any was presented to a grand jury during an investigation into the rebellion and uprising, including an alleged cover-up by corrections officials that included a false narrative of inmates killing hostages when it was actually police officers and the National Guard responsible for the deaths. Keep reading to find vintage photos from the Attica Prison Uprising as provided by Getty Images, along with their original captions.

20 Years After 9/11 Black Communities Bear The Burden of Surveillance  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 1 month ago
08.25.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 3 months ago
08.25.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 6 months ago
08.26.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 8 months ago
08.30.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 8 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 8 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 9 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 10 months ago
08.31.21

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 10 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 10 months ago
08.31.21
Close