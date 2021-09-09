Entertainment News
Look At God, Gospel Artist Sings While Waiting For Double Lung Transplant

Large Numbers Of Detroit Health Care Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Source: Elaine Cromie / Getty

When Kurt Franklin said melodies from Heaven rain down on me this is what he meant when a local Detroit Gospel artist performed in hospital while she was waiting to have a not one but a double lung transplant.

WON’T HE DO IT !!

45-year-old Gospel singer Kuipiio Livingston gave a private, concert to a few people online and a few others carefully spaced out in a waiting room down the hall from her hospital bed. The most incredible part was that Kuipiio Livingston is intensive care unit at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where she has been since July waiting to have a double lung transplant with breathing tubes and a life-sustaining apparatus attached to her. Even with her condition deteriorating from Sarcoidosis Ms. Livingston still has the will of God to place a lyrical blessing on others’ hearts.

We are all here to show the world that we are made in his image and that our purpose is to be nothing more than God’s blessing…Amen!!

We will be keeping sister Kuipiio Livingston uplifted in our prayers for healing.

Take a look at the video below

Look At God, Gospel Artist Sings While Waiting For Double Lung Transplant  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

