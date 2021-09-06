The Temptations Revue Register To Win Live At Koka Booth

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

RULES:

Young Bleu Call to Win OFFICIAL RULES NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. CONTEST DESCRIPTION: The Young Blew Call to Win Contest (“Contest”) will begin on September 6, 2021 and end on September 10, 2021 (“Contest Period”). This Contest will be conducted exclusively on the air. Ten (10) winners will each be awarded a pair of tickets to see to the Young Bleu Moonboy Tour with Ann Marie, on September 14th at the Lincoln Theatre. (ARV $ 100) (“Prize”). See below for further details. HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION: 1. Listeners of WQOK-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older at the time of Contest registration will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest, listeners must do the following: 2. During the Contest Period, listen to Station for the on-air announcement for the 9th caller to contact the Station. Be the designated caller at 1-800-321-5975 after the on-air solicitation for callers has been made. 3. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Contest participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in the Contest. 4. Eligible callers will be awarded the prize and will be asked to verify their contact information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address). 5. All prizes will be mailed / shipped or provided in an electronic format (ex. e-gift card). 6. Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station. 7. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station. 8. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Contest. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS: 1. The Contest is open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area and are 18 years of age and older as of the commencement date of the Contest. 2. Employees of the Station, Urban One, Inc. (“Company”), its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest. For purposes of this Contest, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. 3. Unless otherwise specified, participants may only win one (1) qualifying prize and / or one (1) grand prize during this Contest. 4. Persons who have won a prize in another Contest or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period. PRIZES: The following prize elements will be awarded: a pair of tickets to see to the Young Bleu Moonboy Tour with Ann Marie, on September 14th at the Lincoln Theatre. (ARV $ 100) (“Prize”). GENERAL CONDITIONS: 1. Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the prize. 2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law. 3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. 4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Contest Period. 5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of Station management which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Contest. 6. All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel. 7. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Contest rules are not followed. Contest void if prohibited by law. 8. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Contest rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online. 9. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Contest. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. 10. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. 11. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Contest, including cancellation of the Contest as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded. 12. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole discretion. 13. Copies of Contest rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 8001 Creedmoor Road, Suite 101, Raleigh, North Carolina 27613 CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant, Station and Company in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of North Carolina, USA.

