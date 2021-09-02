Get Up Erica
In the world of gospel music, the Winans family has been one of God’s leading preachers of His word through song for almost four decades and counting. While fans of course have their favorites, few would argue that the standout siblings were definitely BeBe & CeCe Winans.

As TV One prepares for a new season of its hit docuseries UNCENSORED, brother BeBe talks candidly on his iconic musical family, embarking on a solo career outside of CeCe, his inspiring weight losing journey and a chance encounter as a teen that changed his whole perspective on racism.

 

One of the core points throughout his open conversation will surely be discussing his career with CeCe, which has collectively  garnered them multiple accolades, including three GRAMMY awards, and a joint star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

 

There’s also the topic of his inspiring weight loss journey, which can easily help save a life or simply just improve someone’s self confidence overall. He says a chance encounter with the mirror one morning was the ultimate wake-up call, recalling the moment by stating, “CeCe and I were in Los Angeles — we were recording the Relationships album — and that morning I was getting out the shower. There was this mirror in front of the shower, and the words came out of my mouth, ‘Who are these people getting out of this shower?!’ I saw myself, I guess for the first time, and I looked like three people.”

He credits that honest moment with himself for giving him the courage he needed to hit the gym and turn working out into a form of therapy he’s been on for the past two-and-a-half decades and counting.

Watch him discuss losing the weight in detail below, and check for the UNCENSORED: BeBe Winans episode to air this Sunday (September 5) at 10PM ET/9C on TV One:

 

BeBe Winans Opens Up On Going Solo, Weight Loss & Healing Racism For TV One’s “UNCENSORED”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close