Durham Hospitality Job Fair On August 31st

After a successful food and beverage job fair in July, Discover Durham is partnering with the Durham Convention Center to host a larger hospitality job fair. With expanded pandemic unemployment benefits set to end on Sept. 4, this event offers our local jobseekers an opportunity to learn more about the robust employment opportunities available in a range of Durham’s accommodations, attractions, and food & beverage establishments. MORE DETAILS HERE
- No pre-registration required, event is free and open to the public. Masks required.
- 40+ employers participating
- Full-time and part-time jobs available for a variety of positions
- Many employers offering living wages, paid time off, and/or health care benefits
- Entry-level positions available, no experience required to attend
- Opportunities for onsite interviews with hiring managers
- Employment resources and resume printing offered onsite through NCWorks and the Durham Workforce Development Board
- Free parking at the Durham Centre Parking Garage, must bring your parking ticket to the event for validation!
Network with the following Durham hospitality businesses:
- Alley Twenty Six
- Aloft Durham Downtown
- Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken
- Beyu Caffe
- Blue Corn Cafe
- Bocci Trattoria & Pizzeria
- Boricua Soul
- Bull City Burger and Brewery/Pompieri Pizza/Bull City Solera and Taproom
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Carolina Theatre
- Dead Broke Horse Farm
- DPAC
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Durham Bulls Baseball Club
- Durham Convention Center
- The Durham Hotel
- Durham Marriott City Center
- Eastcut Sandwich Bar
- Giorgios Hospitality Group
- GrubDurham/Nosh
- Hilton Durham near Duke University
- Indulge Catering, LLC
- Jimmy John’s
- Local 22 Kitchen & Bar
- Luna Rotisserie
- Marco’s 530 Italian and Asian Pasta House
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Parker and Otis
- Pie Pushers
- Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services
- Sheraton Imperial Hotel
- Springhill Suites Durham City View
- Suite Four
- Summit Hospitality
- Unscripted Hotel
- Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club
- Zambrero
- Zweli’s Inc.
Additionally, The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Durham Convention Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you’re interested in donating blood before you attend the job fair, you can schedule a donation appointment here.
Join us on Tuesday, August 31 from 2-5 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center to apply for jobs in Durham’s local hospitality industry!
